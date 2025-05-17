The Politics and Benefits of Chelated Silver with Dr. Guerry Grune

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Friday, May 16, 2025
Dr. Guerry Grune is the Founder and Owner of 3rd Rock Essentials, a non-toxic personal care product company. His goal was to change sunscreen history forever. Guerry was after a formula that guaranteed full, long-lasting protection from UVA and UVB rays without endocrine disruptors or other toxic ingredients. He wanted a product that was good for the skin—to make it healthier, younger, stronger. His passion for formulating a food-grade edible non-toxic sunscreen evolved into the development of other food grade edible personal care products including food grade edible alternatives to petroleum-based products. Guerry joins the show to talk about bioavailable and biocompatible alternatives to Vaseline® and Neosporin® such as antimicrobial/antibacterial chelated silver and zinc oxides.
Visit: https://3rdrockessentials.com/
Follow Maryam:
▶ Subscribe to her Substack: https://maryamhenein.substack.com/
▶ Premium Content (e-books and more): https://maryamhenein.com/premium-content/
▶ Premium Interviews: https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere
▶ Weekly Shows TruthLivesHere Podcast: https://rumble.com/c/MaryamHenein
▶ Support the Show:
https://www.givesendgo.com/GCCUF
https://cash.app/$MaryamHenein
▶ WEBSITES:
https://www.honeycolony.com Coupon Code: TLH15
https://www.simplytransformative.com
▶ CONTACT:
Twitter: @maryamhenein
Email Maryam: [email protected]
Visit: maryamhenein.com
▶ PROMOTIONAL LINKS:
PREORDER the George Floyd Book https://maryamhenein.com/product/george-floyd-book/
DONATE to the George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
NEW George Floyd MOVIE https://www.mymoviesplus.com/products/the-real-timeline
Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
K&E: http://kirkelliottphd.com/MaryamHenein/
Purchase Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack Here: https://www.zstacklife.com/HoneyColony
Dr. Group's 6-Day Colon Cleanse: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/6-day-colon-cleanse/
Global Healing Oxy-Powder: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/global-healing-center-oxy-powder/
Dr. Group's Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/harmful-organism-cleanse-kit/
Dr. Group's Body Cleanse Starter Kit: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/body-cleanse-starter-kit/
ALL Global Healing Products: https://www.honeycolony.com/?s=global+healing
ALIVE WATER: http://www.AliveWaters.Com/discount/ks?redirect=%2F%3Fafmc%3Dks%26utm_campaign%3Dks%26utm_source%3Dleaddyno%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate
🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/6171582973083648