EX-ILLUMINATI BANKERS - Dutch Whistleblower Ronald Bernard Exopsed Child Sacrifice Ritual

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/c/c-5423336
Pizzagate Pedogate Dutch Whistleblower Real Big Money Revelations by an Insider Ronald Bernard High Finance Shocking Revelations
Ronald Bernard, an elite Dutch banker
for many decades, has just come
forward with his hair-raising story of
how the world works, from a financial
perspective.
Bernard, who was abused as a child
seemed a perfect fit for this career
because he was able to dissociate
himself or to put his mind "in a
freezer," as he puts it. For a period
of time, he was able to do his job
and to operate without empathy.
He describes "Two worlds": 1) The
one, which the majority of people
think works a certain way and;
2) The way the world really works;
controlled by 8,000-8,500 people.