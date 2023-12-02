BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EX-ILLUMINATI BANKERS - Dutch Whistleblower Ronald Bernard Exopsed Child Sacrifice Ritual
LeeYoungF4ST
LeeYoungF4ST
20 followers
95 views • 12/02/2023

Pizzagate Pedogate Dutch Whistleblower Real Big Money Revelations by an Insider Ronald Bernard High Finance Shocking Revelations

Ronald Bernard, an elite Dutch banker
for many decades, has just come
forward with his hair-raising story of
how the world works, from a financial
perspective.

Bernard, who was abused as a child
seemed a perfect fit for this career
because he was able to dissociate
himself or to put his mind "in a
freezer," as he puts it. For a period
of time, he was able to do his job
and to operate without empathy.

He describes "Two worlds": 1) The
one, which the majority of people
think works a certain way and;

2) The way the world really works;
controlled by 8,000-8,500 people.

Keywords
pedogatesatanismilluminatipizzagatewhistleblowerchild sacrificeronald bernard
