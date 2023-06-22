The Cannabis Industry's Roadblocks: An Independent Lobbyist's Perspective

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This week we talk about: National Legalization
Summary:
00:00 - Intro
0:25:05 - The Challenges of Cannabis Industry
0:02:06 - Struggles and Excitement in Cannabis Industry
0:03:01 - Challenges for Cannabis Industry
0:06:54 - Challenges Facing Cannabis Industry
0:08:34 - Challenges in Legalization Movement
0:10:20 - Potential for Interstate Cannabis Commerce
0:12:15 - Challenges With State-by-State Cannabis Legalization
0:14:51 - Interstate Commerce in the Cannabis Industry
0:15:07 - Challenges to Legalizing Hemp and Cannabis
0:19:27 - THC Percentage and Consumer Knowledge
0:20:07 - Cannabis Legalization Advocacy
0:26:26 - Conservative Pasco Accepts Cannabis
Guest:
Michael Correia, former director of government relations for the National Cannabis Industry Association
https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-j-correia-0059133