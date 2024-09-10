(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Judy Mikovits, PhD: Here's your serine proteases. So right here you get your serpent protein that is in the denaturation and permanent inhibition of serine protease. It's called a suicide complex. So what you're doing when you take nattokinase, a serine protease stabilized it's one thing, you miss every other thing in this pathway. So Nutritional Frontiers has a product called Nattokin Plus. So that is an Aneustat™.

Robert Scott Bell: That would be a more responsible way to address this concept.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Correct! Because you're addressing the pathways where all of these break down almost like in nature. So that a little bit when you use it as a drug and you don't support with botanicals the pathway, that's why Cardio Miracle. It's plants lyophilized, freeze dried, they're powders. And Nattokin Plus is encapsulated. It's got all the enzymes you need, formulated and manufactured as a single product.





09/08/2024 - Robert Scott Bell Sunday Conversation: https://rumble.com/v5e2lgj-a-sunday-conversation-with-dr.-judy-mikovits.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Nattokin Plus: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/nattokin-plus-120.html





Advanced Recovery MRNA Spike Detox bundle with Cardio Miracle and Nattokin Plus: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/advanced-recovery-mrna-spike-detox.html