WSBA's Apparent Support for Communism is Concerning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This letter raises concerns about the use of the raised fist in Washington State Bar Association's Bar News magazine. The raised fist symbol is associated with communism and socialism, which contradicts the principles of the US Constitution.
Recorded June 17, 2023
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com