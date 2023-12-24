CHRISTMAS DECEMBER 25 IS NOT OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST’S BIRTHDAY, Daniel 7:25, 20231223

None of Apostles, Peter, James, John, Paul, etc. wrote in the Holy Scriptures the date of December 25 as the LORD Jesus Christ’s birthday. Then why do we go to the extreme to celebrate a date that the Apostles didn’t print in the Holy Scriptures? GOD did not want us to celebrate His Son’s birthday. Rather, He wanted the world to worship Him and obey what He has revealed in His Holy Scriptures.

If your friends or the world printed in the calendars, and celebrated you birthday on a date that you were not born and encourages the world to observe it, what would you say to them?

The Apostle Never Celebrated December 25th as Christmas on the LORD’s Birthday.

Daniel 7:25

25 And he shall speak great words against the Most High and shall wear out the saints of the Most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time. Amen! (Daniel 7:25)