How do you use the CCP’s slave labor while stating human rights protection?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
14 views • 07/09/2023

07/06/2023 Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast: Janet Yellen says she will protect the US national security but still maintain the economic engagement with the CCP. How do you use the CCP’s slave labor while stating human rights protection? And if you place good manufacturing jobs in communist China, you're not protecting the human rights of American workers. So, investment in CCP and human rights protection are mutually exclusive. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


07/06/2023 妮可参加《韦恩·杜普里播客》：耶伦表示要保护美国的国家安全，但仍然与中共保持经济合作。你如何在利用中共国奴隶劳工的同时，还声称保护人权呢？这是自相矛盾的。而且，如果把制造业好的工作机会转移到中共国，并没有保护到美国工人的人权。所以，投资中共和保护人权二者是相互排斥的。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

