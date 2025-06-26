BIOFIELD HHS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqPwXo9-esE
Preparing for the Quantum Age: When Cryptography Breaks
https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/
https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/quantum-communications-and-networks
https://rumble.com/v6v9l6z-415312523.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v
Senator Kennedy "To Unleash" cell and gene therapy (CRISPR BIOTECHNOLOGY) FDA round table June 5 2025
https://fedscoop.com/defense-intelligence-agency-confronts-data-access-challenges-in-complex-move-jwics-to-the-cloud/
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8797721
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/1528820
https://dsigroup.org/tactical-edge-ai-for-jadc2-at-the-ai-for-defense-summit/
https://www.govconwire.com/article/cjadc2-experts-evaluate-ais-role-in-joint-warfighting
https://feynman.com/science/nanotechnology/
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/
.
https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/1937541852908974384
https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/perspectives/digital-patient-twin
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-digital-nervous-system-DNS-a-smart-healthcare-body-area-network-BAN-Separate_fig1_350732597
https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1
Intra-body communication (IBC) is a wireless communication technology that uses the human body as a transmission medium for data
The Ka band is a portion of the electromagnetic spectrum within the microwave range, specifically spanning frequencies from 26.5 to 40 gigahertz (GHz)
https://odysee.com/@TORESAYSARCHIVE:8/SABRINA:f
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig2
https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/