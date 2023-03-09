BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden’s Secret War on Our Energy EXPOSED Glenn TV Ep 258
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
121 views • 03/09/2023

Glenn Beck


March 9, 2023


Did you know there is a hostile takeover of American energy happening right under our noses? We all laughed at the Green New Deal. “That would never become law here in the United States!” conservatives said. So the Left was smart and repackaged the takeover into something more friendly and benign. “Reducing inflation.” Sounds great, right? WRONG! The Inflation Reduction Act took the Green New Deal, broke it up, and scattered it across the myriad pieces of government bureaucracy. Programs to destroy U.S. energy were hidden like horcruxes within multiple layers of government, and Glenn reveals them ALL. In a preview of 21st-century fascism, the government is partnering with private companies and funding the CLOSURE of reliable energy all over the country. Power companies are all but given ZERO choice. It’s probably happening in your state and town right now. But some states are starting to push back. Glenn gives you tools to stop the Left’s secret war on energy dead in its tracks


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=273A1ebexek

current eventspoliticsamericaenergyfundingstatesfascismthe lefttoolsgreen new dealglenn beckdestroysecret warclosurepush backexposing evilhostile takeoverprivate companiesreducing inflationmultiple layers of governmentreliable energyzero choicepower companies
