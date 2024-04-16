MESSAGE FROM THE ANUNNAKI (LORD-GODS OF OLD TESTAMENT) ON THEIR RETURN & THE HARVEST OF HUMANITY *

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IF YOU WANT TO LISTEN TO THE CHANNELING ON THE ORIGINAL VIDEO IT'S STARTS AT 30:43 IN. HERE IS THE ORIGINAL VIDEO & LINK
A Message From The Anunnaki About The Day Of Their Return & The Harvest Of Humanity*
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!
GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!
https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!
Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
Please Subscribe to our Channels
HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Thank you so much for your support!
https://thecinemaholic.com/you-are-bugs-3-body-problem-netflix/
https://twitter.com/raymo_g/status/1779872311568371985