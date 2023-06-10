BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Forces Panic! Ukraine Secretly Receives World's Best MANPADS from Sweden
High Hopes
71 views • 06/10/2023

US Military News


June 9, 2023


Ukraine has received RBS-70 man-portable air-defense systems (or MANPADS) that Sweden promised in August last year. This weapon would provide Ukraine with a credible defense against roaming geranium-2 munitions, assuming Russia uses such drones in the future.


Sweden's delivery of the RBS 70 MANPADS is a small but significant contribution to the effort to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.


The systems will help Ukraine protect its people and sovereignty and send a strong message to Russia that the international community will not stand by and allow Ukraine to be invaded.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkS6eiT_98g


russiawarus military newsukraineswedenmanpadsman portable air defense systemsrbs-70
