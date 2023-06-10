Russian Forces Panic! Ukraine Secretly Receives World's Best MANPADS from Sweden

US Military News





Ukraine has received RBS-70 man-portable air-defense systems (or MANPADS) that Sweden promised in August last year. This weapon would provide Ukraine with a credible defense against roaming geranium-2 munitions, assuming Russia uses such drones in the future.





Sweden's delivery of the RBS 70 MANPADS is a small but significant contribution to the effort to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.





The systems will help Ukraine protect its people and sovereignty and send a strong message to Russia that the international community will not stand by and allow Ukraine to be invaded.





