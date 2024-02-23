BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ON THE JEWS & THEIR LIES by DR. MARTIN LUTHER: Part III.
I AM A PERSON
I AM A PERSON
42 views • 02/23/2024

Find me at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/abolitionist or http://JonathanOToole.com before this channel is shut down again! The most censored book in the western world in 500 years. Download it quickly before they take it down! Better yet, subscribe to my Brighteon channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/abolitionist or Rumble at https://rumble.com/user/jonaotoole

For decades, abridged, heavily edited, or spurious transcripts purporting to be Luther's treatise ON THE JEWS AND THEIR LIES have circulated online and in print.  

I have embarked on reading the English version as translated in Volume 47 of the 55 volume LUTHER'S WORKS published by Concordia Press.  

I don't know if they will object or not, but I am not benefiting from it financially, so let's see.  Every other version has been taken down by YouTube.  

This is (arguably) the most banned book of the past five hundred years

I have a long way to go.  Here is (roughly) the first hour:  

https://www.brighteon.com/768723c9-3a04-4748-9a08-081ed37643d8

https://rumble.com/v4eq6s8-martin-luther-on-the-jews-and-their-lies.html

https://youtu.be/kaH4ig-36JE?si=xI47Bb2gWJDzjt3Q

Jonathan W. O'Toole

http://TERRORofGOD.com

http://JonathanOToole.com

+18163372614 WhatsApp

