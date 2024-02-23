ON THE JEWS & THEIR LIES by DR. MARTIN LUTHER: Part III.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Find me at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/abolitionist or http://JonathanOToole.com before this channel is shut down again! The most censored book in the western world in 500 years. Download it quickly before they take it down! Better yet, subscribe to my Brighteon channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/abolitionist or Rumble at https://rumble.com/user/jonaotoole
For decades, abridged, heavily edited, or spurious transcripts purporting to be Luther's treatise ON THE JEWS AND THEIR LIES have circulated online and in print.
I have embarked on reading the English version as translated in Volume 47 of the 55 volume LUTHER'S WORKS published by Concordia Press.
I don't know if they will object or not, but I am not benefiting from it financially, so let's see. Every other version has been taken down by YouTube.
This is (arguably) the most banned book of the past five hundred years
I have a long way to go. Here is (roughly) the first hour:
https://www.brighteon.com/768723c9-3a04-4748-9a08-081ed37643d8
https://rumble.com/v4eq6s8-martin-luther-on-the-jews-and-their-lies.html
https://youtu.be/kaH4ig-36JE?si=xI47Bb2gWJDzjt3Q
Jonathan W. O'Toole
+18163372614 WhatsApp