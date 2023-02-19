© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: 2024 Announcement for US Senate & US President
Today, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email makes a major announcement concerning the 2024 U.S. Senate & US President run along with why we must break with both establishment parties and build the INDEPENDENT Bottoms Up MOVEMENT.