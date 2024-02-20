This Presidential List Reveals A LOT About The Experts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Feb 20, 2024
For President’s Day 2024, the Presidential Greatness Project asked a list of “presidential experts” to rank all past and present American presidents — and the final list reveals a lot about what these “experts” really value. Glenn, Pat, and Stu review the list, which predictably ranked Abraham Lincoln 1st. But the list quickly devolves into a celebration of progressive presidents who expanded the federal government’s powers: “Everyone they like wanted a dictatorship,” Glenn says. And of course, the “experts” weren’t big fans of Donald Trump …
