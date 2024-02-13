This is more than EMF Protection! Re-energise your food with Essential Energy's LightTower!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Dan Stachofsky for a live demo showcasing the LightTower's incredible power to re-energize a chicken egg after WiFi exposure at Galt's Landing, demonstrated for Jim Gale of Food Forest Abundance. Using a Biogeometry pendant and the physics of shape, Dan reveals the impact of Starlink WiFi on a farm-fresh egg's energy, only to restore it with the LightTower. Essential Energy Solutions revolutionizes EMF protection with quantum biophysics, allowing nature to thrive once EMF is mitigated. Achieve a balanced, optimized environment on your farm, witnessing the disappearance of EMF-related symptoms and improved cognitive function. From plants to pollinators, pets to livestock, experience excellence with Essential Energy's EMF protection devices.