This is more than EMF Protection! Re-energise your food with Essential Energy's LightTower!
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
52 followers
3
438 views • 02/13/2024

Join Dan Stachofsky for a live demo showcasing the LightTower's incredible power to re-energize a chicken egg after WiFi exposure at Galt's Landing, demonstrated for Jim Gale of Food Forest Abundance. Using a Biogeometry pendant and the physics of shape, Dan reveals the impact of Starlink WiFi on a farm-fresh egg's energy, only to restore it with the LightTower. Essential Energy Solutions revolutionizes EMF protection with quantum biophysics, allowing nature to thrive once EMF is mitigated. Achieve a balanced, optimized environment on your farm, witnessing the disappearance of EMF-related symptoms and improved cognitive function. From plants to pollinators, pets to livestock, experience excellence with Essential Energy's EMF protection devices.

Keywords
emf mitigationsustainable farmingquantum biophysicsemf protection deviceswifi exposurebiogeometry pendantnature restorationbalanced environment
