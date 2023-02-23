BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
War Room: Right now we're seeing a merger of two gangster organizations, the CCP and the KGB, FSB in Moscow. They are trying to consolidate the Eurasian landmass
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
946 followers
1
0 view • 02/23/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p29gg2h49ce

02/20/2023 War Room: Right now we're seeing a merger of two gangster organizations, the CCP and the KGB, FSB in Moscow. They are trying to consolidate the Eurasian landmass.

The Russian people and the Chinese people are our allies. Their leaders have always been terrible. The world situation now is like 1938 in world war two.That's your 21st century right there.

02/20/2023 班农战斗室：现在中共和克格勃俄罗斯安全部这两个流氓组织联手了，他们想整合统治亚欧大陆。俄罗斯人民和中国人民是我们的盟友，但他们的领导人一直都太坏了。这就是为什么现在如同二战时的1938年，这就是现在21世纪的真实情况。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
