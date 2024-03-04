BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iridology, Addressing the Health Cause vs Effect, Soul Connected to 2 Bodies, Neglect of the Soul and Health, How to Heal Physical and Spirit Body, Eye – The Soul Reflector
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
95 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 03/04/2024

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/k8pjK_mR9vY?si=3kzSTp-tpA3q04p8

20120816 Interview With Jesus - Soul Progression & The Human Iris


Cut:

00m24s - 07m40s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************



“WE ARE A SOUL CONNECTED TO TWO BODIES. AND THE TWO BODIES ARE THE SPIRITUAL BODY AND THE PHYSICAL BODY.”

@ 01m51s


“THERE IS ACTUALLY A SOUL THAT AFFECTS BOTH BODIES AND IF YOU CURE THE SOUL, BOTH BODIES AUTOMATICALLY ARE RECOVERED. AND THIS IS SOMETHING THAT IS GENERALLY BEYOND THE MEDICAL PROFESSION AT THIS POINT IN TIME.”

@ 03m50s


“THE EYE IS THE PERFECT REFLECTOR OF THE SOUL. IT IS IN FACT THE DOORWAY INTO THE SOUL.”

@ 05m42s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingiris of the eyeaddressing the cause vs effectiris and physical bodyneglected soul and so physical bodyeyes the doorway into the soulhealth and soul based causedenny johnsonsoul spirit and physical bodyeye the soul reflector
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy