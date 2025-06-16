BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Skeletal Remains - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2054
21 views • 3 months ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the death metal band, Skeletal Remains, while on "The Vortex of Violence Tour" with Warbringer, Allegaeon, and Summoning The Lich. Skeletal Remains is currently supporting their newest album, Fragments of the Ageless.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 2, 2025

Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH SKELETAL REMAINS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/SkeletalRemainsDeathMetal

Instagram - https://instagram.com/skeletalremainsofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/s_remains


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:41 Driver's Area

03:58 Middle of the Van

08:11 Back of the Van

10:04 Trailer


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


digital tour busbus invadersskeletal remainsskeletal remains digital tour busskeletal remains bus invadersskeletal remains tour busskeletal remains interviewskeletal remains bandskeletal remains musicchris monroyskeletal remains century media recordscentury media recordsskeletal remains death metalskeletal remains metalmike de la obrian rushskeletal remains chris monroyskeletal remains mike de la oskeletal remains brian rush
00:00Introduction

00:41Driver's Area

03:58Middle of the Van

08:11Back of the Van

10:04Trailer

