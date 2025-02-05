Empowered by the Holy Spirit | Apostle Summit | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

In this inspiring video, Prophet Ezekiah Francis invites viewers to explore the profound impact of the Holy Spirit on their apostolic journey, starting from Pentecost and continuing to the present day. They share their personal experiences of how the Spirit has transformed them into a powerful witness for Christ, highlighting the importance of obedience and sensitivity to His leading.





Prophet Ezekiah Francis delves into key scriptures, revealing the significance of the Holy Spirit's descending presence and His vital role in their life. Throughout the video, he encourages viewers to embrace an open heaven, relinquish control, and allow the Holy Spirit to take charge, ultimately leading to revitalized families and communities.





Join Prophet Ezekiah Francis as he deepen everyone's understanding of this divine partnership and the calling on each person's life as Apostles for Christ.





Empowered by the Holy Spirit

Apostle Summit

Prophetic Time | 3 February 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





