Food Is Medicine… But Only If You Remove the EMF / 5G Poison First
Premieres 05/22/25, 11:07 PM

Boost Quality & Quantity of Your Nutrition - bit.ly/essentialenergyASM


We all know food is medicine. But today’s food—lacks the energetic integrity your body needs to heal. 


Why?


Because EMFs silently disrupt soil biology and plant vitality. 


In this episode, we explore how EMF mitigation is the missing key to unlocking your food’s healing power. You’ll see how farmers and homesteaders are protecting their crops and their health with simple tools that work


Boost Quality & Quantity of Your Nutrition - bit.ly/essentialenergyASM


emfmike adamscell towersemf protectionemf radiationhomesteadingvaccinefarmingsurvival5gwarvirusbluetoothnano technologyfood productionenergy weaponscovidplandemicbioresonanceand we knowemf safe farmingshungite orgonite pendantbiblical protection
