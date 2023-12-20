Palestine Protests: Do You Like Them or Hate Them - Have YOUR SAY, CALL IN SHOW!

If you want to call in, email us at [email protected], and we will send you a link.

Palestine Protests Are Worldwide and they are out of control, but we want to know how you feel about them!

Tuesday, December 19 at 7PM Calgary Time / 9PM Toronto Time

LIVE ON:

https://facebook.com/groups/3569717303260174

and

http://FreedomReport.ca

https://dlive.tv/KevinJJohnston

https://facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston

https://facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston/

https://facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300