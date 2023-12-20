Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Palestine Protests: Do You Like Them or Hate Them - Have YOUR SAY, CALL IN SHOW!
channel image
KevinJJohnston
264 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
3 views
Published 2 months ago

If you want to call in, email us at [email protected], and we will send you a link.

Palestine Protests Are Worldwide and they are out of control, but we want to know how you feel about them!

Tuesday, December 19 at 7PM Calgary Time / 9PM Toronto Time

LIVE ON:

https://facebook.com/groups/3569717303260174

and

http://FreedomReport.ca

https://dlive.tv/KevinJJohnston

https://facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston

https://facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston/

https://facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300

Keywords
immigrationmuslimsisraelislampalestinemuslimjordanshariaislamophobiasaudiarabiamiddleeastsharialaw

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket