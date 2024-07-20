© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For NBMI (Emeramide) - http://www.sacredpurity.com/nbmi.html
Which Toxic Heavy Metals Can NBMI (Emeramide/OSR) Detox? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3Sa6NrY
NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UYQNcN
Can You Take NBMI (Emeramide) When You Have Amalgam Fillings? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3wJmzlU
Join My NBMI Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emeramide
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Why You Should Always Take NBMI (Emeramide/OSR) With FAT!
NBMI (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) is one of the world's safest and most effective toxic heavy metal chelators that can and will detoxify a person's body of a vast array of heavy metals such as mercury, lead, arsenic, gadolinium, etc.
One thing people need to be aware of ideally before they even start ingesting NBMI is why you should always take any dose of it with some type of healthy fats such as avocados, eggs, olive oil, etc.
If you want to find out why, watch this video, "Why You Should Always Take NBMI (Emeramide/OSR) With FAT!" from start to FINISH!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno