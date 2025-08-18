© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Air butter or corporate control? Bill Gates' latest move to OWN your plate
First, it was your computer. Now, he’s coming for your dinner plate.
🔍 Bill Gates' latest project, Savor, promises to make "butter from air"—but at what cost?
Real farms vs. lab-grown vats—who loses? Small farmers. Your right to real food.
🧪 Eco-hype or ultra-processed slop?
🔴 Tech giants controlling your meals
🔴 More dependency on patented corporate systems
🔴 Gates profits while pushing “sustainability”
🔴 It's sold as saving the planet. But monopolizing food has never been a win for the people.