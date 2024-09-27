BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Academia WILL FALL!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 7 months ago

Wednesday Night Live 25 September 2024


In this episode, I reflect on my recent birthday, sharing humorous family moments and transitioning to a deeper discussion on relationship dynamics, including the significance of waiting for marriage to engage in intimacy. I emphasize personal accountability and the philosophical pursuit of higher standards in relationships.


We also examine societal challenges, such as youth entitlement and the impact of the digital age on attention spans and gratification. I critique drug use as a form of escapism, arguing that true growth comes from confronting fears rather than avoiding them.


We touch on moral responsibilities in today's society, including issues of censorship and research integrity, while sharing personal stories about familial changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. I highlight the importance of mental maturity and self-reflection, encouraging listeners to embrace difficult truths for meaningful personal growth.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreambirthdaydrug usepersonal accountabilityrelationship dynamicsdigital agesocietal challengesfamily momentswaiting for marriageyouth entitlementmoral responsibilities
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy