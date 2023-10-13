BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
U.S. MILITARY READINESS IN TOTAL DECLINE FROM C19 SHOTS
What is happening
224 views • 10/13/2023

Dr. Jane Ruby
 10/12/2023

What is the state of U.S. military readiness? How are troops treated on the inside after surviving the shots? Discharged Staff Sargeant Brian Cespedes joins the show to reveal what's happening on the inside.

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby or help with the Legal Defense Fund in the baseless $25 Million defamation case filed against her by mRNA inventor, Robert Malone, at https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane

usbioweaponrecruitmentdr jane rubycovid19 shotsmilitary readinesstotal declinesargeantbriana cespedes
