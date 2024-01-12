Quo Vadis





Jan 12, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for January 8, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to Gisella:





Dear children, thank you for being here in the prayer.





My children, I am here, because I don't want you to feel alone.





Don't be afraid!





Be my prophets and my soldiers.





I will send you my other children, so that with my help you can take them to the remaining Church: my beloved Church.





You will miss nothing! Children, the earth will no longer be the same before.





Floods and earthquakes are changing his appearance.





New and old diseases will come across...





The sun will give off all its power, causing great solar storms.





The time is near!





The prophecies are about to be fulfilled.





Bless, forgive those who have done you harm and let it be my Son to care about it.





Now I leave you with my maternal blessing: in the Name of the Father and the Son and of the Holy Spirit, amen.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Gisella on June 9, 2023.





That message of Our Lady follows here:





My children, thank you for being here in prayer and thank you for listening to my call in your hearts.





My children, pray, pray, pray much, comfort my bleeding Heart and the Sacred Heart of Jesus.





My children, even nature is turning against the earth, do you not see what is happening?





This is caused by the great sin in the world, there is no longer peace and harmony.





My children, be lights for the world and for your brothers but to be bathed in light you will have to forgive, love your brothers and make prayers of reparation.





Beloved children, because of closed hearts my Jesus is no longer present in families, in the hearts of many consecrated people and often in the Churches.





I ask you for urgent conversion.





Now I leave you with my motherly blessing in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia began in 2016 following her visit to Medjugorje, Bosnia-Herzegovina.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Uz9HB6nh90