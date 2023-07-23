BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The 'Transfiguration Cathedral' in Odessa was Destroyed by Ukrainian Air Defense Missile
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
65 views • 07/23/2023

Update from the RU Ministry of Defence is down below this. Cynthia

This was reported last night, July 22, 2023

 "There is no more Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa”

Ukrainian air defense destroys Odessa again

As per tradition UkroReich place air defenses in the cities and residental areas,even spokeperson of the AFU air defense forces Yuri Ignat said few days ago that UkroReich does that…

That is why such incidents happen…

Church belongs to the UOC(Moscow Patriarchate).

UkroIsis had a “vast and rich experience” of shelling churches with artillery all the past years in Donbass, this is something new for them, hitting a church with an AD missile…

Result of AFU placing air defenses in cities and residential areas…

AFU is trained by the same “West civilised society” political elites that trained ISIS and similar terrorists like them, so their [AFU] war crimes should not come as a surprise…

The Ukrainians have ALREADY edited the Wikipedia page saying that Russia destroyed the Odessa Cathedral. Wikipedia Page of the Church was allegedly edited BEFORE THE AIR RAID ALARMS WENT OFF IN ODESSA. The IP address for Ukraine, shows up when you check the author who edited the Wikipedia article. I saw this image, Cynthia

Update from the RU Ministry of Defence:

⚡️ The information disseminated by the Kiev regime regarding the destruction of the Cathedral of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa as a result of the use of high-precision weapons does not correspond to reality.

▫️ All the facilities designated for defeat and destroyed on the night of 23 July this year, where the Kiev regime, together with foreign specialists, were preparing terrorist acts against the Russian Federation, were located at a safe distance from the Transfiguration Cathedral.

▫️ The planning of strikes with precision weapons against military and terrorist infrastructure facilities of the Kiev regime is carried out on the basis of information carefully checked and confirmed through several channels, knowingly excluding the civilian facilities, as well as cultural and historical heritage sites.

▫️ According to footage of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa published by local residents, the most probable cause of its destruction was the fall of a Ukrainian anti-aircraft guided missile as a result of the incompetent actions of the operators of air defence systems, which the AFU deliberately places in residential areas, including Odessa.

