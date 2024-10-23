© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Helene Uncovered~ SBG Boots on the Ground Asheville, NC
GrassRootsWarriorNetwork
Join us as Lewis Herms & Robert Imbriale discuss the findings of Lewis' recent trip to the devastated area of NC.
The media and government are not covering what is occurring there, nor the dire loss of many, many lives.
https://rumble.com/v5jqd17-helene-uncovered-sbg-boots-on-the-ground-asheville-nc.html