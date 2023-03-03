Baptism. Are Baptism in Water, Baptism in the Holy Spirit and Baptism in Fire all THE SAME thing? My Testimony.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 4
20 "My son, pay attention to my words and be willing to learn;
Open your ears to my sayings.
21 Do not let them escape from your sight;
Keep them in the center of your heart.
22 For they are life to those who find them,
And healing and health to all their flesh."