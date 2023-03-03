Baptism. Are Baptism in Water, Baptism in the Holy Spirit and Baptism in Fire all THE SAME thing? My Testimony.

For quick access to the links and/or videos in this blog, please click this link, "Baptism," on FaithfulLamb.com.

Proverbs 4



20 "My son, pay attention to my words and be willing to learn;



Open your ears to my sayings.



21 Do not let them escape from your sight;



Keep them in the center of your heart.

​

22 For they are life to those who find them,

​

And healing and health to all their flesh."





