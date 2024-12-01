Methylene Blue - A safe, effective, and affordable biohack [Mark Sloan Interview]





Video Original Source - https://odysee.com/@jroseland:f/Methylene-Blue-Mark-Sloan:c





In Biohacking, we often have to choose between safe, effective, and affordable. But, after reading "The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue" by Mark Sloan of EndAllDisease.com I'm thoroughly convinced that Methylene Blue measures up in all three crucial dimensions, I'll be adding it to my daily stack. In this interview with the author, we discuss…





2:35

The holy grail of Biohacking - Safe, effective, and affordable





4:04

What people are saying about Methylene Blue





6:51

Vs Nitric Oxide: A toxic free radical





11:05

Nitric Oxide vs testosterone





12:08

A nicotine cofactor?





18:55

L-Arginine and Viagra are problematic





23:09

Vs COVID





33:55

Methylene Blue sources





38:36

Methylene Blue as a “bio-prep”





41:46

Dosage and usage





47:48

What’s in the book





52:37

Red light therapy synergy





