© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Methylene Blue - A safe, effective, and affordable biohack [Mark Sloan Interview]
Video Original Source - https://odysee.com/@jroseland:f/Methylene-Blue-Mark-Sloan:c
In Biohacking, we often have to choose between safe, effective, and affordable. But, after reading "The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue" by Mark Sloan of EndAllDisease.com I'm thoroughly convinced that Methylene Blue measures up in all three crucial dimensions, I'll be adding it to my daily stack. In this interview with the author, we discuss…
2:35
The holy grail of Biohacking - Safe, effective, and affordable
4:04
What people are saying about Methylene Blue
6:51
Vs Nitric Oxide: A toxic free radical
11:05
Nitric Oxide vs testosterone
12:08
A nicotine cofactor?
18:55
L-Arginine and Viagra are problematic
23:09
Vs COVID
33:55
Methylene Blue sources
38:36
Methylene Blue as a “bio-prep”
41:46
Dosage and usage
47:48
What’s in the book
52:37
Red light therapy synergy
Read Methylene Blue Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/methylene-blue-meta-analysis
Order book 📖 The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue
Order 💲 Methylene Blue
Liquid Solution
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue
Methylene Blue Troches
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Blue-Cannatine
On Amazon
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue-AMZ
In UK/EU
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue-CZTL
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Formatted 3.3 mbps