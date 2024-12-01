BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Methylene Blue - A safe, effective, and affordable biohack [Mark Sloan Interview]
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
6 months ago

Methylene Blue - A safe, effective, and affordable biohack [Mark Sloan Interview]


Video Original Source - https://odysee.com/@jroseland:f/Methylene-Blue-Mark-Sloan:c


In Biohacking, we often have to choose between safe, effective, and affordable. But, after reading "The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue" by Mark Sloan of EndAllDisease.com I'm thoroughly convinced that Methylene Blue measures up in all three crucial dimensions, I'll be adding it to my daily stack. In this interview with the author, we discuss…


2:35

 The holy grail of Biohacking - Safe, effective, and affordable


4:04

 What people are saying about Methylene Blue


6:51

 Vs Nitric Oxide: A toxic free radical


11:05

 Nitric Oxide vs testosterone


12:08

 A nicotine cofactor?


18:55

 L-Arginine and Viagra are problematic


23:09

 Vs COVID


33:55

 Methylene Blue sources


38:36

 Methylene Blue as a “bio-prep”


41:46

 Dosage and usage


47:48

 What’s in the book


52:37

 Red light therapy synergy


Read Methylene Blue Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/methylene-blue-meta-analysis


Order book 📖 The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue

https://amzn.to/3AuH179


Order 💲 Methylene Blue

Liquid Solution

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue


Methylene Blue Troches

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Blue-Cannatine


On Amazon

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue-AMZ


In UK/EU

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Methylene-Blue-CZTL


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society


Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/


Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/


My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books


Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset


on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland


on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/


on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland


on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland


on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f


on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


