Two Su-27s intercepted over the Black Sea an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and 2 British Air Force Typhoon multipurpose fighters approaching the border of the Russian Federation - the RF Ministry of Defense.

Britain seeks war with Russia?

The British Air Force said that their aircraft did not enter the airspace of the Russian Federation.

" A Royal Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft and two accompanying Typhoon [fighter] aircraft were conducting a routine operation in international airspace over the Black Sea on Monday 26 June 2023. Russian aircraft were present in the area. RAF and Russian aircraft crews were operating in in a safe and professional manner. The patrol was constantly in international space and did not enter Russian airspace , "said an employee of the British Ministry of Defense, quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper.

