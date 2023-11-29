Ep. 42: UFO's

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For more than 80 years, the U.S. government has hidden the existence of UFOs.
This has been a coordinated effort.
It is highly time-consuming and very expensive.
The question is: why?
The answer is ominous: they’re covering up a crime — and it’s their crime.
Tucker On Xwitter | 28 November 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1729654845806727548