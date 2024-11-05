BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Al-Nujabaa' "Golan Liberation Brigade" Movement published this
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
72 views • 7 months ago

Al-Nujabaa' Movement published this. 

Al-Nujabaa' Movement publish: "Soon... Our fighters in your settlements"

Clip from a fighter in the Iraqi faction's "Golan Liberation Brigade", with a poster of Sayyed Nasrallah with Sheikh Akram al-Ka'bi, Secretary General of Hezbollah al-Nujabaa' Movement, and a latter's speech saying: 

🇮🇶 "Al-Nujabaa Movement today is confronting the Zionist entity on many levels, including the military level. Jerusalem is the symbol of our resistance, and the Golan [Brigade] is the symbol of our military force present in Syria"

The final caption reads: "Soon... Our fighters will be in your settlements"

Reminder: these are the guys who, among others, shredded ISIS, global mercenaries, and the armies of the US, Turkey and Saudi Arabia in Syria during NATO's hybrid invasion


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
