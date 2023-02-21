NEW STUDY SHOWS MASKS DON’T WORK AGAINST ILLNESS, BUT WHAT DOES?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/new-study-shows-masks-dont-work-against-illness-but-what-does/
A definitive study from the Cochrane Collaboration has solidified the uselessness of masking to prevent COVID-19 and other illnesses. However, more studies now show both vitamin D and exercise as cheap, empowering and extremely effective strategies against COVID.
POSTED: February 10, 2023