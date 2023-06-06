BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LFA TV’s rumble account suffered unprecedented cyber attacks from the CCP after inviting the NFSC to its show
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
15 views • 06/06/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2iubee56c9

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】LFA TV Founder Jeremy Herrell(GETTR:@jeremyherrell) : LFA TV’s rumble account suffered unprecedented cyber attacks from the CCP after inviting the NFSC to its show. The same bad things that happened in China are starting to happen in the US now, and we can’t ignore all the truth about Mr. Miles Guo and the NFSC.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】 LFA TV 创始人杰里米·埃雷尔(GETTR:@jeremyherrell)：LFA TV的rumble帐户在邀请新中国联邦参加节目后遭到来自中共前所未有的网络攻击。发生在中共国的糟糕事情现在也开始在美国发生，我们无法忽视关于郭文贵先生和新中国联邦的所有真相。

 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



