Self-Taught Painter Finds Success and Offers Advice for Inspiring Artists - Abraham Hunter

Abraham Hunter’s journey to becoming a successful artist is reflected in the beauty and depth of his paintings. His childhood was wracked with pain, yet in that pain, art became his escape. At the age of 12 he started his journey as an artist and began painting mostly nature and outdoor settings. When he was 14, he won his first major award for his art. As a former homeschooled student, Abraham was self-motivated and self-taught, and today is a highly successful artist whose work has been featured all over the country. His paintings depict beautiful scenes that illustrate a harmony between nature and man. Abraham gives advice about how anyone, at any age, can pick up a pencil or a paintbrush and explore their own artistic inclinations!







TAKEAWAYS





Artists tend to need solitude





Art is as much about self-discovery as it is about commerce





You’re never too young or too old to start painting or drawing what inspires you the most





Find Abraham’s variety of masterpieces online at Infinity Fine Art and Masters Editions







