Self-Taught Painter Finds Success and Offers Advice for Inspiring Artists - Abraham Hunter
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
21 views • 08/08/2023

Abraham Hunter’s journey to becoming a successful artist is reflected in the beauty and depth of his paintings. His childhood was wracked with pain, yet in that pain, art became his escape. At the age of 12 he started his journey as an artist and began painting mostly nature and outdoor settings. When he was 14, he won his first major award for his art. As a former homeschooled student, Abraham was self-motivated and self-taught, and today is a highly successful artist whose work has been featured all over the country. His paintings depict beautiful scenes that illustrate a harmony between nature and man. Abraham gives advice about how anyone, at any age, can pick up a pencil or a paintbrush and explore their own artistic inclinations! 



TAKEAWAYS


Artists tend to need solitude


Art is as much about self-discovery as it is about commerce


You’re never too young or too old to start painting or drawing what inspires you the most


Find Abraham’s variety of masterpieces online at Infinity Fine Art and Masters Editions



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Thrive Art School: https://bit.ly/3DfhMIB 

Infinity Fine Art: https://bit.ly/44SSH2x

Masters Editions: https://bit.ly/43Vjj1l


🔗 CONNECT WITH ABRAHAM HUNTER

Website: https://abrahamhunter.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abrahamhunterart 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abraham_hunter_art_/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
successnatureartadvicesceneryartistfinedrawinghomeschooloutdoorpaintertina griffincounter culture mom showabraham hunterpaintbrush
