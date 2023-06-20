Sophia, Mother of the Demiurge: Her unsuccessful Creations, Yaldabaoth and our Simulated Reality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: Lalita Karoli "Sophia; Mother of the demiurge"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxbLoGBfzXA
https://vimeo.com/837551763
Her Vimeo account is "galactic astrology"
Quote: "I am going to leave the selected photo that Youtube uploaded,,, because of course now I could get a load of trolls saying that because I rubbed my eye it is masonic. All the ridiculous trolls can try to 'smote' the message... as I say to the idiot "god" of this simulation: F' Off."
Jason's video with her speaking: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHXCQuUIbhU
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Truman Cash ebooks:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b