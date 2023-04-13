Join Us For Our First Open Forum 'Question & Answer' Rightly Dividing KJB-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 12 2023

Tonight on the 'Rightly Dividing' King James Bible Study Program, we take your questions live on-air, and look at some great doctrines of the scriptures. For example, did you know that the foundational pillar of Calvinism, the doctrine of Limited Atonement, can be quickly and easily dismantled if you know where the verses are? In fact, there isn't a single cult or scripture-twisting denomination that can get away with their foolishness when they come up against a Bible believer who knows where the verses are and how to rightly divide them. Welcome to King James Bible Bootcamp!



"Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me." John 5:39 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we invite you to join us as we do our first Open Forum of 2023, as we take any question you have regarding anything in the Old or New Testament, and do our best to answer it for you. A lot of people have questions regarding the "easter week" timeline, and we'll answer those while it is still fresh in people's minds. Also, we are in Springtime now, and that means the heightened possibility of the rapture of the Church. 2023, as we previously surmised, is a crazy year already with lots of prophecy indicators firing all the time. Join us as we open up God's preserved word to enjoy another deep dive Question & Answer King James Bible Study!

