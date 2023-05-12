BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PRAY for the Peace of Jerusalem: Sid Canoe TOTALLY DUBUNKING Harrison Smith's FALSE Views On ISRAEL!
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
37 followers
15 views • 05/12/2023

This is the definitive work on the topic, over 700 pages proving Mr. Harrison and his friends such as "Ye" (Kanye West) don't know best! It's called From Time Immemorial: The Origins of the Arab-Jewish Conflict over Palestine


https://www.amazon.com/Time-Immemorial-Arab-Jewish-Conflict-Palestine/dp/0963624202/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3S3RWSKRVMCTP&keywords=from+time+immemorial+by+joan+peters&qid=1683932592&sprefix=from+time+%2Caps%2C231&sr=8-1

NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes.


http://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu


Contact via E-Mail: [email protected]


"Zidkenu" IS BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio


SHADOWBANNED on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe


BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ


The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com


PLUS MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio

politicsjerusalemisrael
