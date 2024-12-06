AUSTRALIA UNITES AGAINST MISINFORMATION MADNESS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A highly flawed ‘Misinformation Bill’ in Australia was shot down by both sides of the aisle, but a newly introduced bill restricting users under 16 years of age from using social media entirely has stoked fears of a national social ID down under.
