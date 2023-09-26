BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Gates, Trees & Climate Countdowns
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
86 views • 09/26/2023

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Bill Gates gets real about climate change: Planting trees is ‘complete nonsense’ but the end of the oil and gas era is finally in sight

https://fortune.com/2023/09/22/bill-gates-climate-change-planting-trees-complete-nonsense-oil-gas/


Bill Gates Pooh-Poohs Planting Trees As 'Complete Nonsense' To Tackle Climate Change: 'Are We Science People Or...Idiots?'

https://www.benzinga.com/news/23/09/34852367/bill-gates-pooh-poohs-planting-trees-as-complete-nonsense-to-tackle-climate-change-are-we-science-pe


Bill Gates Says ‘Brute Force’ Climate Policies Won’t Work

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/21/climate/bill-gates-climate-policy.html


Climate Forward Live Event

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2023/09/21/climate/gates-bloomberg-world-bank


The US is planting a billion trees to fight climate change

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/08/climate-change-tree-planting-restoration/


A platform for the trillion trees community.

https://www.1t.org/


Can tree planting really help us tackle climate change?

https://www.zurich.com/en/media/magazine/2021/can-reforestation-uproot-climate-change


The End of the World Is Upon Us!

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/AWsI8novo5Q


The Climate Clock

https://climateclock.world/


Climate Change 1.0 - The Dust Bowl and The Great Plains Shelterbelt

https://climateviewer.com/pollution/


Great Plains Shelterbelt and the Dust Bowl

https://climateviewer.com/1934-great-plains-shelterbelt-dust-bowl-geoengineering/


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
