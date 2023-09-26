Bill Gates, Trees & Climate Countdowns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
🔗 @ClimateViewer
https://connect.climateviewer.com/
❤ DONATE
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...
https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
https://cash.app/$climateviewer
✉ DONATE BY MAIL
James F. Lee Jr.
25 Tripp Drive
Sumter, South Carolina 29153
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
Bill Gates gets real about climate change: Planting trees is ‘complete nonsense’ but the end of the oil and gas era is finally in sight
https://fortune.com/2023/09/22/bill-gates-climate-change-planting-trees-complete-nonsense-oil-gas/
Bill Gates Pooh-Poohs Planting Trees As 'Complete Nonsense' To Tackle Climate Change: 'Are We Science People Or...Idiots?'
https://www.benzinga.com/news/23/09/34852367/bill-gates-pooh-poohs-planting-trees-as-complete-nonsense-to-tackle-climate-change-are-we-science-pe
Bill Gates Says ‘Brute Force’ Climate Policies Won’t Work
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/21/climate/bill-gates-climate-policy.html
Climate Forward Live Event
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2023/09/21/climate/gates-bloomberg-world-bank
The US is planting a billion trees to fight climate change
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/08/climate-change-tree-planting-restoration/
A platform for the trillion trees community.
https://www.1t.org/
Can tree planting really help us tackle climate change?
https://www.zurich.com/en/media/magazine/2021/can-reforestation-uproot-climate-change
The End of the World Is Upon Us!
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/AWsI8novo5Q
The Climate Clock
https://climateclock.world/
Climate Change 1.0 - The Dust Bowl and The Great Plains Shelterbelt
https://climateviewer.com/pollution/
Great Plains Shelterbelt and the Dust Bowl
https://climateviewer.com/1934-great-plains-shelterbelt-dust-bowl-geoengineering/
Shared from and subscribe to:
ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos