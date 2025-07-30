The Glorious Ride with Jesus: With Lee Brainard-UPTIME-JULY 30 2025

Join us for a continued discussion on the hope and freedom we have in Jesus. We welcome back Lee W. Brainard to UpTime! Lee is a Bible teacher and author. His areas of study include the biblical languages, eschatology (prophecy), apologetics, the major theological controversies, ancient history (with particular interest in ancient catastrophism), and electric universe cosmology. He became born again in December of 1978 and in the fall of 1980, he came under strong spiritual exercise from the Bible which led to significant changes in his life. He believed strongly that God was calling him to be a Bible-teacher. [https://soothkeep.info/about/lee-brai...]





We will also have a roundtable discussion on the Bible, world events that may pertain to bible prophecy and the glorious appearing of our Lord and Savior, Yeshua (Jesus) the Messiah.





And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.

-1 Thessalonians 1:10





UpTime Community is a webcast that covers teachings and unique perspectives on end time events.

