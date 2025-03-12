CTP 20250313 S2EMarSpecial5 Music Weeks Wk 1 Ep 4 Michael William Whats Wrong With You BTS/SP Video

CTP S2EMarSpecial5 NOTES ( listen (Thu Mar 13 2025 and thereafter) at:

CTP MUSIC WEEKS multiple days spanning a couple weeks of Music/Entertainment related Guests episodes that will be a lot of Fun and break mainly from Faith and/or Politics (unless the Guest goes there) focusing on “Entertainment” fare starting March 10th of 2025 including Benjamin Barnes, Lady Redneck, John Vento and his Nieds Hotel Band, Adam Blaylock (Heart Songs podcast), Jam Your Gram (Singing Telegrams, yes they are still a thing), Michael William (US Veteran and former Police Officer), Marcus Manderson (BarryManilow-esque, writes Jingles too), Kristi Jacques, "The Music God" CJPlain (relax folks, "Music" God as many Artists joke they are ROCK GOD's), HeIsTheArtist, Franklin Sane (for those that will get the Bowie reference), also focus on Music Censorship episode (including talk of “Professor Of Rock” Taboo Tunes YouTube shows), more.

CTP MUSIC WEEKS started Mon March 10th...

WEEK ONE OF MUSIC WEEKS (Mar M-F 10-28) EPISODES...

1-1: Monday March 10: John Vento "Nied's Hotel Band"

1-2: Tuesday March 11: Adam Blaylok (Heart Songs)

1-3: Wednesday March 12: Marcus Manderson

1-4: Thursday March 13: Michael William

1-5: Friday March 14: Jam Your Gram Singing Telegrams

CTP (S2EMarSpeical5) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 1 Ep 4: Michael William

CTP (S2EMarSpeical5) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 1 Ep 4: Michael William: Two First Names and One Big Question

Michael William, a former police officer and military veteran, shares his journey from Alaska to Florida and the inspiration behind his powerful song "What's Wrong With You," which addresses the criticism of Christian values in modern America.

• Michael explains how his love for Jesus Christ, family, and country inspired his music

• Discussion of how traditional Christian values have become controversial in today's society

• Both agree that Christian unity across denominational lines is essential

• Michael shares experiences from eight years as a police officer in Alaska

• Conversation about removing God and the Pledge of Allegiance from schools

• Michael emphasizes the importance of standing up for biblical principles

• Michael's music is available on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram as Michael William Mountain

• His songs include "What's Wrong With You" and "Just One Soul"

We need to return to putting Christ first in our lives and homes. Stand up and be counted for the Lord, and participate in making positive change in our country.