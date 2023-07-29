© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
July 28, 2023
Everyone seems to know someone taking Ozempic these days. But, it’s not all roses for the wonder weight loss drug, with serious side effects including suicidal ideations and stomach paralysis. Jefferey Jaxen reports.
#Semaglutide #Ozempic #Wegovy #WeightLoss #Diabetes
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32z55g-the-dangerous-side-of-ozempic.html