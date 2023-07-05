Vaccine-Injured Mother Files $10.5 Million Lawsuit Against Canadian Government & CBC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alberta resident Carrie Sakamoto, a 47-year-old vaccine injured mother, files $10.5 million lawsuit against the Canadian government and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) for misinformation and negligence about COVID-19 vaccines. Attorney Eva Chipiuk and podcaster Jason Lavigne join Sakamoto to discuss the developing situation.
Original YouTube Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoB8hXvGwbg
@JasonLavigneMP on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/JasonLavigneMP/status/1675945696225288193
Other Canadian videos on this Rumble channel that deal with COVID-19:
https://rumble.com/search/all?q=sunfellow%20-%20canadian
See especially:
Former CBC Journalist Marianne Klowak Describes The Astonishing Decline Of Journalism In Canada
https://rumble.com/v2qw5ow-former-cbc-journalist-marianne-klowak-describes-the-astonishing-decline-of-.html
Former Canadian Broadcast Corporation Journalist Exposes Massive Lies & Propaganda At The CBC
https://rumble.com/v2pvxhx-former-canadian-broadcast-corporation-journalist-exposes-massive-lies-and-p.html
.....................
Covid-19 Vaccine Pharmacovigilance Report
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/covid-19-vaccine-pharmacovigilance-report/
More Than 1,000 Peer Reviewed Articles On COVID Vaccine Injuries
https://community.covidvaccineinjuries.com/compilation-peer-reviewed-medical-papers-of-covid-vaccine-injuries/
COVID-19 Vaccination Stories, Side Effects & Healing
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaccination-stories-side-effects-healing/
COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Tracking System (VAERS)
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaers/
COVID-19 Vaccine Bad Batches Reference Page
https://sunfellow.com/100-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-were-caused-by-just-5-of-the-batches/
Increasing Death Rates, Plummeting Birth Rates, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)
https://sunfellow.com/increasing-death-rates-plummeting-birth-rates-sudden-adult-death-syndrome-sads/
COVID-19 - Mystery Clots In Vaccinated Deceased People
https://sunfellow.com/covid19-blood-clots-in-vaccinated-dead-people/
COVID-19 & Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE)
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-antibody-dependent-enhancement-ade/
Covid-19 – Vaccine-Induced T Cell Suppression, Virus Activation, Cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s
https://sunfellow.com/bhakdi-burkhardt-cole-hoffe/
COVID-19 Menstrual & Breast Milk Disruptions, Miscarriages, Infertility, Transmission (Shedding)
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-menstrual-breast-milk-disruptions-miscarriages-infertility-transmission-shedding/
COVID-19 Magnetism, Graphene Oxide, UV Fluorescence
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-magnetism-graphene-oxide-uv-fluorescence/
Has Our Blood Supply Been Contaminated By Vaccinated, Genetically-Modified Blood?
https://www.sunfellow.com/has-our-blood-supply-been-contaminated-by-vaccinated-genetically-modified-blood/
COVID-19 Healing Resources
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-healing-resources/
Censored, Sidelined And Villainized Doctors, Nurses, Health Care Workers Describe Their COVID-19 Experiences
https://sunfellow.com/censored-health-care-workers-describe-their-covid-experiences/