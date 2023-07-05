BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vaccine-Injured Mother Files $10.5 Million Lawsuit Against Canadian Government & CBC
145 views • 07/05/2023

Alberta resident Carrie Sakamoto, a 47-year-old vaccine injured mother, files $10.5 million lawsuit against the Canadian government and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) for misinformation and negligence about COVID-19 vaccines. Attorney Eva Chipiuk and podcaster Jason Lavigne join Sakamoto to discuss the developing situation.

Original YouTube Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoB8hXvGwbg

@JasonLavigneMP on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/JasonLavigneMP/status/1675945696225288193

Other Canadian videos on this Rumble channel that deal with COVID-19:
https://rumble.com/search/all?q=sunfellow%20-%20canadian

See especially:

Former CBC Journalist Marianne Klowak Describes The Astonishing Decline Of Journalism In Canada
https://rumble.com/v2qw5ow-former-cbc-journalist-marianne-klowak-describes-the-astonishing-decline-of-.html

Former Canadian Broadcast Corporation Journalist Exposes Massive Lies & Propaganda At The CBC
https://rumble.com/v2pvxhx-former-canadian-broadcast-corporation-journalist-exposes-massive-lies-and-p.html

.....................

Covid-19 Vaccine Pharmacovigilance Report
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/covid-19-vaccine-pharmacovigilance-report/

More Than 1,000 Peer Reviewed Articles On COVID Vaccine Injuries
https://community.covidvaccineinjuries.com/compilation-peer-reviewed-medical-papers-of-covid-vaccine-injuries/

COVID-19 Vaccination Stories, Side Effects & Healing
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaccination-stories-side-effects-healing/

COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Tracking System (VAERS)
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaers/

COVID-19 Vaccine Bad Batches Reference Page
https://sunfellow.com/100-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-were-caused-by-just-5-of-the-batches/

Increasing Death Rates, Plummeting Birth Rates, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)
https://sunfellow.com/increasing-death-rates-plummeting-birth-rates-sudden-adult-death-syndrome-sads/

COVID-19 - Mystery Clots In Vaccinated Deceased People
https://sunfellow.com/covid19-blood-clots-in-vaccinated-dead-people/

COVID-19 & Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE)
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-antibody-dependent-enhancement-ade/

Covid-19 – Vaccine-Induced T Cell Suppression, Virus Activation, Cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s
https://sunfellow.com/bhakdi-burkhardt-cole-hoffe/

COVID-19 Menstrual & Breast Milk Disruptions, Miscarriages, Infertility, Transmission (Shedding)
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-menstrual-breast-milk-disruptions-miscarriages-infertility-transmission-shedding/

COVID-19 Magnetism, Graphene Oxide, UV Fluorescence
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-magnetism-graphene-oxide-uv-fluorescence/

Has Our Blood Supply Been Contaminated By Vaccinated, Genetically-Modified Blood?
https://www.sunfellow.com/has-our-blood-supply-been-contaminated-by-vaccinated-genetically-modified-blood/

COVID-19 Healing Resources
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-healing-resources/

Censored, Sidelined And Villainized Doctors, Nurses, Health Care Workers Describe Their COVID-19 Experiences
https://sunfellow.com/censored-health-care-workers-describe-their-covid-experiences/

Keywords
vaccine injuryvaccine injuriescanadacovid-19covid-19 vaccinecovid-19 vaccine injuriescarrie sakamoto
