Sudzha: When Ukraine attacked, people were leaving as best as they could, by car, through the fields.

A local resident recalls:

A shell hit my neighbor's yard. I suggested to him: “Let's go to your cellar. Your cellar is better than mine.” His answer was unambiguous: “Forget the cellar. We must go into the woods.” So, we went into the forest. Not far, 300-400 meters from the settlement of Makhnovka.

I rushed to my car during a lull. What I managed to grab were my documents and some stuff to survive at least for some time. We drove across the fields. There was no open road. Since the shelling started in the morning, the road through the fields was the only one that was more or less safe.