MUST-WATCH: A flawless four and a half minute summary of the deliberate subversion and demolition of the West

"Something is happening across the Western world... A silent shift is underway and it has a name—the inversion matrix."
"The end goal? A population too confused to resist and too fragmented to unite."
"The longer we stay silent, the more the inversion matrix tightens... This is about survival."
"And if you're still listening, it means the program didn't fully work on you."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/