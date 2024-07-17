NWO: Arrest this vax before it kills again!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to SGTReport.





An excellent interview on March 21, 2024 in which Dr. Peter McCullough informs Sean at SGTReport of the serious dangers of the COVID-19 bioweapon.





Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough was on the front line warning about the mRNA injections in 2020 even before they were unanimously approved by the criminally corrupt FDA.





McCullough has said and continues to say the Covid "vaccines" should be immediately pulled from the market, they are not fit for human use. Oh, and I ask him about The Wellness Company too.





Yet, the pope at the Vatican stated that it was our “moral obligation” to take the COVID-19 bioweapon!





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington