Matt Walsh Left Speechless When Confronted To Pinpoint The Puppeteers Of Gender Ideology & Trans Movement
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
281 views • 12 months ago

You said yourself that powerful institutions are at play here and there's a coordinated effort to spread this parasitic ideology. So I have a question for you. Are you willing to name the group behind it? Because behind all these institutions, there seems to be a Cohen, a Berg, a Stein... What are your thoughts on the Jewish influence on gender ideology?

No idea who this dude is, I assume by his reaction a controlled opposition, zionist provided "right winger".

Source @Just a Dude 😎


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
synagogue of satanmatt walshtrannieslgbtp
