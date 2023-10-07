© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The canadian government gave a standing ovation for a REAL WW2 SS nazi, because zelensky was in the room. This was NO accident. This was a deliberately coordinated publicity stunt, designed to DUPE the canadian people into applauding the MODERN nazi criminal in front of EVERYONE!
Video source: sky news
‘This is what happens when ignoramuses take charge’: Douglas Murray on Trudeau’s Canada
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.